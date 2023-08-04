The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.43.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,713.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

