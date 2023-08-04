Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
