Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

