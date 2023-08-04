Truist Financial Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.21.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

