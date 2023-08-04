UBS Group Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.35.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,022,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

