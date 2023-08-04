United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

