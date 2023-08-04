United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

X has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of X stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 149.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in United States Steel by 111.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

