Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 507.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.97 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

