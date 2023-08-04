Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Up 9.8 %
VALU opened at $51.98 on Monday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.59.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 58.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.