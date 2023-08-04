Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 9.8 %

VALU opened at $51.98 on Monday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.