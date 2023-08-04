Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.16.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

