Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.16.

VRNS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

