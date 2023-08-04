Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.39.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.76 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

