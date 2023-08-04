Xavier Casanova Sells 17,825 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Xavier Casanova sold 17,825 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $68,804.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,110.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xavier Casanova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68.

Presto Automation Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of PRST opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

