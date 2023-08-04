Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.