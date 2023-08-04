ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

