ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

