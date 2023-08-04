ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.