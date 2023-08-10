1,732 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NSC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.