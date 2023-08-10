2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells $55,537.80 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $55,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TSVT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.24. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,549,000.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
