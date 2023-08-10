2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells $55,537.80 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $55,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

2seventy bio Trading Up 0.5 %

TSVT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.24. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,549,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

