657 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,037,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.14. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.