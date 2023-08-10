Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 193,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,586. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter.

