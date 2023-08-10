Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

ASGI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,033. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.