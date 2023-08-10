Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $76.39 Average PT from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

ADC opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

