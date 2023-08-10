Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

