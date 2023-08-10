Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

