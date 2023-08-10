Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 6.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.20% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $281,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,411,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284,455. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

