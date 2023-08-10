Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 940 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Shell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 517.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 3,763,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,773. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

