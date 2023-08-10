Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

