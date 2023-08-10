Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $114.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4,329.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,461 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.40. 3,074,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,675. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

