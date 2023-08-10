Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $447,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $793.01. 387,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,289. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $742.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

