Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 271 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.27. 1,683,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

