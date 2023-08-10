Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $94.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.