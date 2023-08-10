American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,992 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 378,982 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.14% of American Airlines Group worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL remained flat at $15.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,050,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,981,443. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.