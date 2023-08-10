American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 231.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 6.0% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. 2,438,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

