American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $665,718.84 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $198.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.