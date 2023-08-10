Amia Capital LLP Invests $6.85 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 18.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amia Capital LLP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,767,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

