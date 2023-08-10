Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 10th (ATUSF, BIRDF, BLWYF, CHWWF, CNVVY, CTRRF, CWEGF, CYBR, DOCS, FINGF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 10th:

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,300 ($29.39).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,727 ($34.85) to GBX 2,526 ($32.28).

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($3.71).

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.25.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$7.50.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $175.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $25.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,175 ($27.80).

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.17).

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$82.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £168 ($214.70) to £171 ($218.53).

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05).

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.50.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$79.00 to C$77.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 177 ($2.26).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.43).

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$183.00 to C$200.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$199.00 to C$210.00.

