Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

