Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

AVNS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 212,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,458. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

