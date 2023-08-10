Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,679.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

MCD stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

