Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $57.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.57. 21,865,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,215,510. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

