Barclays Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Up 1.3 %

Transocean stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.