Barclays Increases Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $69.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,870 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

