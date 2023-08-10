Barclays Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.77.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

