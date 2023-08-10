Barings LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.32. 1,622,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,037. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

