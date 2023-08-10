Barings LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 12.3% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $358,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.91. 51,037,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.14. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

