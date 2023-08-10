Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 1,128,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

