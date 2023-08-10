Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after buying an additional 99,880 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

