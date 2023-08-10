Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 4.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $114,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,967,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.51 and a 200 day moving average of $252.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

