Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 5.3 %

BERY stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

